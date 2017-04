A labourer works on coils of steel wire at a steel wholesale market in Beijing January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang/File Photo

BEIJING China's industrial economy continues to face difficulties and challenges, with structural imbalances in the sector persisting, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

China's industrial companies face production and operating difficulties and there is still relatively high pressure on the industrial sector to stabilise growth, the ministry said in a statement accompanying a news conference.

