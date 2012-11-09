Customers point to chopped pork for sale during a promotional event at a supermarket in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China's annual consumer inflation eased to 1.7 percent in October from September's 1.9 percent, official data showed on Friday, leaving policymakers with some scope to tweak monetary policy if necessary to shore up growth.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation to hold steady at 1.9 percent in October.

The National Bureau of Statistics said China's producer price index dropped 2.8 percent in October from a year earlier, which compared to forecasts for a 2.7 percent decline.

Chinese's factory-gate deflation in recent months has cut into corporate profits and reinforced expectations that consumer inflation will stay tame in the coming months.

The central bank has been fine tuning policy, including cutting benchmark interest rates twice in June and July and lowered bank reserve ratios three times since late 2011.

But it has been relying on large-scale cash injections into the banking system via its open market operations to support economic growth while retaining sufficient policy flexibility to hedge against a possible rise in inflation.

(Reporting by Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)