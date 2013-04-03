A Chinese national flag flies as workers clean the windows of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Barry Huang

BEIJING China's central bank said the current inflation conditions were basically stable, but warned on the uncertainties of the inflation outlook after its first quarter monetary policy committee meeting.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also said the meeting had agreed to keep a prudent monetary policy and maintain stable monetary conditions, according to a statement on the central bank's website.

