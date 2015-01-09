BEIJING China's annual consumer inflation hovered at a near five-year low of 1.5 percent in December, little changed from November's levels, signalling persistent weakness in the economy but giving policymakers more room to ease policy to support growth.

The producer price index in December declined a more-than-expected 3.3 percent from a year earlier, its 34th consecutive monthly drop, as sluggish demand curbed the pricing power of companies.

KEY POINTS

December CPI +1.5 year-on-year (forecast +1.5 percent, previous month +1.4 percent)

Full-year 2014 CPI +2 percent year-on-year

December PPI percent -3.3 year-on-year (forecast -3.1 percent, previous month -2.7 percent)

Full-year 2014 PPI -1.9 percent year-on-year

COMMENTARY

LIU LIGANG, CHINA ECONOMIST FOR ANZ IN HONG KONG

"China's inflation has been very tepid, in fact going forward we do see the risk of deflation is rising, especially PPI inflation has been in negative territory for over 34 months.

"That means there's no pass through effected from PPI inflation into CPI inflation. In fact, CPI will continue to be dragged down by PPI inflation in the next few quarters. All this suggests the PBOC will need to act more aggressively, this includes a RRR cut.

"If they do not want to use such a measure, other policy tools that could have a similar impact could be used in the near future. For example, using so-called SLFs or MLFs so that banks can be sure that liquidity can be around for one year, so that they can use the increased liquidity to inject lend more to the real economy.

PRASHANT NEWNAHA, ASIA-PACIFIC MACRO STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES IN SINGAPORE

"I don't think today's PPI result should really pose too much of an issue for companies. If you have a look at PMIs that have been coming out the output prices haven't been falling considerably, they've stayed fairly constant. So net-net falling input prices but steady output prices means that many firms are probably actually better off.

"I don't think it’s as much of a concern now, but looking ahead you could see the margins get squeezed but not significantly."

ANDY JI, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA, SINGAPORE:

"Non-food inflation slows further, confirming disinflation pressures are taking hold, whereas headline lifted only on a seasonal rise in food prices. The core measure, excluding food and energy, continues to hover at weak levels.

"PPI is a function of lower commodity prices and persistent capacity overhang exacerbated by weaker domestic demand. It is probably less worrying than the most recent developments in the consumer prices."

LI HUIYONG, ECONOMIST, SHENYIN & WANGUO SECURITIES, SHANGHAI

"As the PPI inflation has remained negative for 34th consecutive month while the CPI hovered around 1 to 2 percent in the past five months, we think China's economy is facing increasing deflation risk.

"To avoid the risk of build-up deflation pressure, we believe the government should take more active fiscal policy and loosening monetary policy to stop the economic growth from sliding further."

MINGGAO SHEN, ECONOMIST, CITI IN HONG KONG

"Deflation this year is definitely a risk.

"The deflation environment will hopefully help facilitate price reform, which is actually good to offset the downside.

"We continue to argue that deflation provides more room for policy easing. Our best-case scenario is still two more rate cuts in the first half of this year and maybe three to four reserve requirement ratio cuts this year.

"Some policy action before the Chinese New Year (in mid-February) is possible."

LINKS

For details, see the website of the National Bureau of Statistics at www.stats.gov.cn

BACKGROUND

- The government has set a target for consumer inflation of within 3.5 percent in 2014, the same as the previous year.

- Consumer inflation has been falling steadily in recent months as the economy slows while producer price deflation persists due to subdued commodity prices.

- The government is expected to set an inflation target for 2015 at the opening of the annual parliament meeting in March.

- China's annual economic growth likely slowed to 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the weakest since the depths of the global crisis, a Reuters poll showed, which would keep pressure on policymakers to head off a sharper slowdown this year.

- The expected slowdown in growth of the world's second-largest economy, from 7.3 percent in the June-September quarter, means full-year would undershoot the government's 7.5 percent target and mark the weakest expansion in 24 years.

- Fourth-quarter GDP data will be announced on Jan. 20.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; additional reporting by Pete Sweeney, Jake Spring and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)