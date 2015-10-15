BEIJING China's economic planner said it approved 218 fixed-asset projects worth 1.81 trillion yuan (184.5 billion pounds) in the first nine months of the year, as Beijing looks to drive infrastructure investment to support slowing economic growth.

The highest number of approvals were in the transportation and infrastructure sector, which saw 84 projects worth 990.6 billion yuan, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

It also gave the greenlight to 398.2 billion yuan worth of irrigation and water conservancy projects, as well as to 236.6 billion yuan of energy projects.

"As these projects are developed and implemented, they can support steady investment growth, beef up development and provide strong foundations for long-term economic development," NDRC spokesman Li Pumin said.

China has increased efforts to support the economy in recent months, ranging from fast-tracking infrastructure investment to cutting down payments for some first-time home buyers and pushing ahead with financial reforms.

The NDRC also said on its website on Thursday that it had given the green light to eight road, railway and bridge projects worth a total of 95.3 billion yuan. It was unclear whether they were among the projects approved between January and September.

Among those approved on Thursday were segments of an expressway to link up the northeastern regions of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, which the government plans to integrate into a giant metropolis to ease pressures on the capital.

Li said a bond fund spearheaded by the State Council and NDRC, involving policy lenders Agricultural Development Bank and the China Development Bank, had invested its first tranche of funds into projects and was now investing its second round.

Reuters reported in July that China planned to raise $160 billion in bonds to fund infrastructure projects over the next few years.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)