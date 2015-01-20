BEIJING China's economic growth held steady at 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier but still hovered near the weakest pace since the global financial crisis, reinforcing expectations that policymakers will have to roll out more support measures to avert a sharper slowdown.

The reading was slightly above expectations for 7.2 percent, but unchanged from 7.3 percent in the third quarter, which marked the economy's weakest expansion since the first quarter of 2009.

The economy expanded 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter, weaker than expectations for 1.7 percent growth and 1.9 percent in the previous three months.

COMMENTARY:

ANDREW COLQUHOUN, HEAD OF ASIA-PACIFIC SOVEREIGNS, FITCH RATINGS

"China's 2014 annual GDP growth of 7.4 percent was broadly in line with Fitch's expectation. But the composition and drivers of growth matter even more than the headline rate, and China's growth remains riskily reliant on the expansion of credit. It will likely take faster progress on structural reform to create space for a form of growth and jobs creation that does not add to China's systemic vulnerabilities. We should expect growth numbers starting with a 6 to come through in 2015 - we expect 6.8 percent growth in 2015, slowing to 6.5 percent in 2016. "The onus is on structural reform to break the economy out of the trade-off between leverage and unemployment."

LIU LIGANG, CHINA ECONOMIST AT ANZ

"If you look at 7.4 percent growth with 2 percent inflation rate, it means that China could still generate new GDP of around $1 trillion (0.66 trillion pounds). This is the size of Indonesia's GDP. It means China's contribution to global growth is still substantial.

"By missing the 2014 growth target, the 2015 growth target will have to be lowered to 7 percent.

"From what (Premier Li) mentioned yesterday before the meeting, he mentioned that the economy is still facing significant downward pressure. That implies that monetary policy will have to be eased further.

"Although the PBOC has been using various policies in the last year, those policies are not yet effective. That is firms' financing costs have not been affected much, so going forward we expect reserve requirements ratio will have to be cut in order to meaningfully lower the funding costs facing Chinese firms.

"I don't think a hard landing is a possibility at all. We probably will see continued slower economic growth. We expect 6.8 percent growth in 2015.

"The key risk is still very high funding costs facing Chinese firms. That means a very rapid disinflation process. Their real financing burden is rising and this will further consolidate that deflationary expectation and that will push firms not to invest much in 2015, and consumers could continue to wait for their big purchase items, like cars, computers. That means the economy could continue to slow.

"We expect three reserve requirement ratio cuts of 50 bps each and there is also a possibility that interest rate will be cut further. We expect two 25 bps in cuts mainly on the deposit side."

WANG TAO, ECONOMIST, UBS, BEIJING

"We think that the growth is still slowing and that's led by continued property sector weakness. Our baseline forecast for 2015 is 6.8 percent so I wouldn't call that a hard landing, it's a moderate slowdown. Of course there is a risk of growth slowing much more, but at the moment I don't see the latest data pointing that way.

"The biggest risk for the economy remains the adjustment in the property sector. We saw that sales were down 9 percent last year and housing starts were down 10 percent, and we expect starts to continue to drop by 10-15 percent this year.

"In terms of the financial sector risk, obviously as the economy slows and in an economy with high leverage, the risk increases but the government has started to take measures to try to contain the risk, cutting the interest rates is one example and continuing to supply liquidity is another.

"I don't though expect monetary policy to accelerate growth. I think to me that's very unlikely. Part of the reason is that the government is trying to contain the speed of leverage increase, part of the reason is also the final demand in the economy is very weak and it's unlikely that the corporate sector will take this credit and invest in new projects, so containing financial risk and stabilising growth is the trend for this year.

"We think (property) sales may improve somewhat but for me, what is important is construction. From that perspective I don't see housing starts picking up. I see that happening next year. Property remains a key drag for the economy…given that there's a lot of inventory, the reacceleration of construction takes time, so I don't expect it till next year.

"I (expect) at least 50 basis points cut this year, so that is mainly to cut real interest rates."

TOM RAFFERTY, ECONOMIST, ECONOMIST INTELLIGENCE UNIT, BEIJING

"For this year, we've become a bit more optimistic about what growth is going to look like.

"At the moment our forecast is 7.1 percent but we may be raising that up to even 7.3 percent. That's really a reflection of what's happening to oil prices at the moment because China is a huge importer of oil so there will be a boost on the consumer side.

"The property market seems to be stabilising. That was the main drag on growth in 2014. Prices are stabilising in month-on-month terms and we're also seeing a pick-up in sales. So I think we're going to see some sort of cyclical pick-up in the property market."

TIM CONDON, HEAD OF RESEARCH ASIA, ING IN SINGAPORE

"One of the key results from this data today is that the authorities were able to sustain growth at very close to the target...the reform momentum in the economy picked up last year, the property market correction persisted, and still the authorities were able to sustain this close to target growth.

"The takeaway is that the targeted measures that the authorities were using all year worked. This is going to mean better sentiment on average in 2015 than prevailed last year. Last year, you may remember, the beginning of the year particularly, hard-landing was kind of the baseline scenario and it was only later in the year that people began to get a little bit more comfortable.

"I think that this year, sentiment toward China will be much better on average."

ING's forecast is for full-year 2015 growth of 7.1 percent.

DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE, HONG KONG:

"It seems the economy is in better shape than expected. Growth did slow in annual terms, but year-on-year growth stabilised and momentum also improved towards the end of the quarter. The overall numbers lower the need for further stimulus, although there remains some room for easing as risks are still skewed to the downside. We expect the PBOC will cut rates by 25 basis points in Q1 and the required reserve ratio by 100 basis points in H1. We still expect the CNY will be guided lower and that there will be further targeted measures implemented. As a result, growth this year will slow to 7.1 percent.

"The key risks have not changed and they include a downturn in the real estate market, financial risks related to local government debt and shadow banking and downside for exports."

HAIBIN ZHU, SENIOR ECONOMIST FROM JP MORGAN

"Our 2015 forecast is 7.2 percent, a bit slower than 2014. The key risk factors are real estate and the possible fiscal drag as local government financing is constrained. The upside risk is the global oil price decline is larger than expected, which will improve China's terms of trade and widen the current account surplus.

"The interest rate cut in late November has been effective in bringing down financing costs, and the additional rate cut, RRR cut and other monetary instruments in our forecast will work in that direction. However, another part of the story is to resolve the disinflation and PPI deflation problem, so it will also require progress on resource pricing reform such as electricity, water, gasoline, and transportation. We expect Beijing to allow defaults to happen in 2015, but in a controlled manner.

"We expect one rate cut and two RRR cuts in the first half of 2015. On the fiscal side, we expect a small increase in the central government fiscal deficit, and Ministry of Finance to push PPP aggressively in 2015."

MARKET REACTION

Asian market rose on relief over China's GDP data, with Chinese markets recouping some ground after the previous day's sharp sell-off. The Australian dollar AUD=D4 rose initially, while emerging market currencies were largely subdued.

BACKGROUND

-- China's government had fixed a growth target of around 7.5 percent for 2014. Despite a flurry of stimulus measures, the economy lost momentum slowly over the year, weighed down by a weakening property market, industrial overcapacity, a government crackdown on corruption and uneven exports.

-- Some officials have indicated recently that Beijing may tolerate slightly lower growth as long as the job market continues to hold up, but most analysts expect stronger stimulus measures in 2015 if conditions continue to deteriorate.

-- Even with additional support, market watchers predict growth could cool further to around 7 percent this year.

-- The government is expected to set its GDP target for 2015 at the opening of the annual parliament meeting in March.

-- China cut interest rates unexpectedly on Nov. 21, stepping up efforts to support the world's second-biggest economy as it heads towards its slowest expansion in nearly a quarter of a century, saddled under a mountain of debt.

-- Analysts continue to believe that the slowing property market is the biggest threat to the economy.

Many local governments have eased restrictions which were put in place in recent years to prevent property speculation, but house price declines have spread to a record number of cities and new construction is tumbling.

While sales picked up late in the year, prices have continued to slip and are likely to be pressured by a massive overhang of unsold homes well into 2015.

(Reporting by Reuters Asia bureaux; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)