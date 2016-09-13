BEIJING Investment in China's economy is stabilising and consumption is improving, a spokesman for China's statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Fixed asset investment has fallen to 16-year lows, due to a record decline in private investment growth. The increase in investment was unchanged at 8.1 percent in the January-August period. Retail sales beat expectations at 10.6 percent growth.

Employment remains stable, with 1.13 million jobs created in August, and steep gains in property prices have been initially contained, the statistics bureau's Sheng Laiyun said at a news conference in Beijing.

