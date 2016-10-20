Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
BEIJING China's finance ministry on Thursday issued rules for the management of government funds used in private-public partnership (PPP) projects, as the country looks to spur private investment.
The rules for projects in the public service sector aim to strengthen management of funds and protect investors' rights, and prohibit participants from raising government debt in the guise of PPP projects.
China is keen to lure private capital to government-led projects to alleviate a debt burden for local authorities, and has promised policies to support PPPs, though concern about fair access and low returns have deterred non-state players.
The new rules cover government purchases, budget management, and rules on oversight of projects, and require all project plans to be evaluated and approved by the finance ministry.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MODENA, Italy Twenty billion euros (£17 billion) earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.