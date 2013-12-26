BEIJING China aims to keep its registered urban unemployment rate below 4.6 percent next year, the Human Resources and Social Security Minister was quoted as saying on Thursday, unchanged from its target for 2013.

Yin Weimin was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as telling a conference that the urban jobless rate is expected to be around 4.1 percent this year. Official data earlier put the rate at 4.04 percent at the end of the third quarter.

Chinese officials repeatedly play down concerns about the job market, even as the economy slows. A major worry is that an economic slowdown leads to high unemployment that could spark social unrest.

Analysts say the official figure grossly underestimates the true level of unemployment as it excludes about 260 million migrant workers from its surveys.

Yin also said that China hopes to add over 10 million jobs in 2014 after adding an estimated 13 million jobs this year.

China's Premier Li Keqiang said in October that China's economy must grow 7.2 percent annually to create 10 million jobs a year, which would cap the urban unemployment rate at around 4 percent.

China's economic growth is likely to come in at 7.6 percent this year, according to a cabinet report on Wednesday.

