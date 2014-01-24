An employee yawns as he works at a garment factory in Humen township, Guangdong province November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China's urban unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.05 percent at the end of December 2013 from 4.04 percent three months earlier, the country's labour ministry said on Friday.

Li Zhong, spokesman of the Human Resources and Social Security Ministry, told a media conference that China's jobless rate was around 4.1 percent for the whole of 2013.

China aims to keep its registered urban unemployment rate below 4.6 percent in 2014, unchanged from its target for 2013.

