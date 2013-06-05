BEIJING China's big four state banks extended 208 billion yuan ($34 billion) in new local-currency loans in May, down from April's 245.5 billion yuan, indicating weakness in the broad economy, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday.

The semi-official Chinese newspaper cited a banking source as saying that about 50 percent of the loans so far this year were priced above the benchmark rates set by the central bank and only 15 percent were priced below it.

Currently, Chinese banks charge loan rates as low as 70 percent of the benchmark rate. At present, the one-year benchmark lending rate is 6 percent.

The big four state lenders are Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS), Bank of China (601988.SS), the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) and China Construction Bank (601939.SS).

Chinese banks gave out 792.9 billion yuan in new loans in April while the total social financing aggregate, a wider gauge of liquidity in the economy, hit 1.75 trillion yuan.

The central bank is due to announce May lending data between June 10 to 15.

But strong credit expansion has failed to trickle down to the real economy, partly due to excessive factory capacity and high leverage that limit demand for fresh credit.

China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter from 7.9 percent in the previous three months, and manufacturing and services surveys have signalled subdued activity in May.

($1 = 6.1286 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)