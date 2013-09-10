Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepares to meet the Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

BEIJING China's economic data in August pointed to a firming economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday, adding that the country will push ahead with interest rate reform and open up its financial industry further

"China's main economic indicators, including the leading indicators, such as PMI, PPI, industrial output, power consumption and freight traffic, in the recent period and particularly in August, all showed signs of recovery," Li told business executives on the eve of the summer World Economic Forum in northern China.

Li said that China could have met an economic downturn by changing its macroeconomic policy, spending more and increasing the fiscal deficit, and easing monetary policy, in remarks webcast from the meeting

"We opted for the other alternative -- to stay cool and calmly address the problems, take comprehensive but targetted measures," he told the meeting.

"In particular, we want to maximize the benefits of reforms, revitalize the markets, restructure the economy and change the growth model, while also stabilising growth. All these measures have shown some effects."

He said he was determined to push ahead with financial reforms, with interest rate liberalisation a first priority, as well as promoting securitisation of bank assets and opening up the financial sector to domestic and foreign investors.

(Reporting by Jonathan Standing and Langi Chiang; Editing by Kim Coghill)