BEIJING China is confident it can sustain stable economic growth this year, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying on state television on Tuesday.

Li's comment follows data on Monday that showed China's economy growing 7.7 percent for the whole of 2013, narrowly missing market predictions for growth to hit a 14-year low of 7.6 percent.

"We are confident about keeping the economy stable and developing it healthily this year," Li was reported as saying at a meeting with foreign financial experts.

