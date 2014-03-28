Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) walks next to a delegate as he meets participants of the China Development Forum inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

BEIJING China has the policy tools in store to support the economy this year and will roll out support measures, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by the state media as saying, seeking to address recent concerns over faltering growth.

The remarks came amid heightened concerns over the world's second-largest economy after recent weak economic data and mounting financial risks.

In a speech to a meeting in China's northeast made on Wednesday and reported by the Xinhua news agency early on Friday, Li also said the government would roll out targeted measures step by step to aid the economy.

"We have policies in store to counter economic volatility this year," Li said.

The central government will also roll out targeted measures step by step to boost the economy, in line with market expectations that Beijing would take actions to arrest the early signs of a slowing economy, whose performance in the first quarter is set to be the weakest in five years.

"We will launch relevant and forceful measures according to what we have planned in our government work report," he said.

China will also speed up construction of basic infrastructure, such as railways, highways and water conservation projects in the central and western provinces, Li said.

He added that financing costs of enterprises should be lowered by using a mix of monetary policy tools and the financial sector should increase support for the real economy.

Premier Li also reiterated that the Chinese government has the capability and confidence to maintain economic growth in a reasonable range, though the increasing downward pressure must not be neglected.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)