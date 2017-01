A portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong on a yuan banknote is reflected in water droplets in this picture illustration taken in Taipei October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh/File Photo

BEIJING The Chinese yuan's exchange rate will stay basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said when he met U.S. President Barack Obama in New York, the official Xinhua news agency said.

There is no basis for a sustained devaluation of yuan, Li was quoted as saying, adding that the Chinese economy has shown a steady upward trend and has ample room to manoeuvre.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer)