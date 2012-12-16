BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
BEIJING China will ensure appropriate growth in bank loans and social financing in 2013 to cushion the world's second-largest economy against global headwinds, the official Xinhua news agency said.
China's economy still faces global uncertainties along with rising trade protectionism, while the risk of global inflation and asset bubbles is increasing, the agency said after the close of the government's annual Central Economic Work Conference.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by Jonathan Standing)
LONDON The chief executive of Peugeot said it was not in his nature to close car plants as he discussed the potential takeover of GM's British brand Vauxhall, the head of the country's biggest union told reporters on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the highest number of mortgages in a year last month and credit card lending partly revived after a lull in December, industry figures showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of a loss of economic momentum.