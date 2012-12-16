BEIJING China will ensure appropriate growth in bank loans and social financing in 2013 to cushion the world's second-largest economy against global headwinds, the official Xinhua news agency said.

China's economy still faces global uncertainties along with rising trade protectionism, while the risk of global inflation and asset bubbles is increasing, the agency said after the close of the government's annual Central Economic Work Conference.

