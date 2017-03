BEIJING China will see choppy cross-border capital flows in the second-half of this year, the country's currency regulator said on Monday.

There would also be more volatility in the yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in an online report about China's balance of payments.

It said the yuan was still a relatively high-yielding currency and that should fuel arbitrage trades.

