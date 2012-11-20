BEIJING Chinese leaders have pledged to step up policy support in the rest of the 2012 to cushion the world's second-largest economy against stiff global headwinds.

China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.4 percent in Q3 from 7.6 percent in Q2 - the seventh consecutive quarter of slower expansion, but government officials have flagged signs of a modest rebound in September and say they are confident of hitting the 7.5 percent growth target for 2012.

Below are recent comments on the economy from members of the top government leadership and senior institutional chiefs.

ZHOU XIAOCHUAN, CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

"We must unswervingly promote market-oriented interest rate reforms in a planned, step-by-step manner. We should improve benchmark interest rates set by the financial markets.

"We should pay attention to the overall price stability in a broad sense. We need to innovate and enrich monetary policy tools and lean more on market-based policy levers.

"We need to keep social financing at a reasonable level to prevent big ups and downs in economic growth while deepening financial reforms to improve finical market systems and make monetary policy transmission more efficient."

The central bank "will continuously improve the managed floating exchange rate system based on market supply and demand with reference to currency basket, gradually increasing exchange rate flexibility and while keeping it basically stable.

"We should seize the favourable time window to push forward yuan convertibility under the capital account.

Source: Central bank website, November 20

PREMIER WEN JIABAO

"We not only have confidence in achieving this year's (economic) development target, but also have full confidence, conditions and capability in achieving development on a higher level and development with better quality over the longer term.

"Currently, the global financial crisis is not over and there are still many uncertainties and downside risks. As long as we make concerted efforts and work hand together, we are fully able to undertake the important task of promoting steady growth in the world economy.

"Strengthening macro-economic policy coordination is an important task. We are highly concerned about the potential impact from the latest round of quantitative monetary policy easing in developed countries. We need to prevent sharp volatility in global commodity prices, disorderly cross-border capital flows and increased inflationary pressures in developing countries."

Source: Economic Daily, November 6

AN UNNAMED SENIOR FINANCE MINISTRY OFFICIAL:

"We should notice that the economy is showing signs of stabilisation and there are also some positive changes emerging. But on the other hand, we must keep a sober mind that the economic stabilisation is not yet on a solid footing.

"We will continue to put more emphasis on maintaining economic growth and keep policies stable and consistent. We will also increase policy fine-tuning and make pre-emptive policy adjustments in line with changes in the economic situation.

"We will start key investment projects under the 12th-five year plan and quicken the payment of budget funds to support such projects.

"As of the end of September, the central government has allocated 390.5 billion yuan for infrastructure projects, completing 97 percent of the budgeted figure."

SOURCE: Xinhua news agency, October 23

XIN CHANGXING, VICE MINISTER OF HUMAN RESOURCES AND SOCIAL

SECURITY

"Based on our surveys on 600 companies, they are keeping the level of employment stable. The total amount of workers employed is almost in line with last year. China has not seen any widespread layoffs.

"But the slowing economic growth is starting to affect the employment situation gradually, with the growth pace of newly created jobs moderating since April."

"Based on our survey of more than 100 job markets, demand for workers and the number of job hunters are both decelerating."

SOURCE: News conference, Sep. 10

ZHONG SHAN, VICE COMMERCE MINISTER

"China's trade situation is very grim this year and it is very difficult to achieve the growth target set earlier this year."

SOURCE: International Business Daily, August 29

WANG CHAO, VICE COMMERCE MINISTER

"China and the United States should improve macro-economic policy coordination, work together to fight trade protectionism and avoid politicising trade issues.

"The two countries should also broaden the scope of trade and investment with each other.

"China has been focusing on boosting domestic consumption and transforming its economic growth model, which will create more investment opportunities for foreign countries, including the United States."

SOURCE: An academic forum in Beijing, August 28

