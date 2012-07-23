BEIJING China's industrial output in the second half of 2012 could grow 10.7 percent over the previous year as factory activity picks up in response to Beijing's pro-growth policies, an official newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government think tank.

"We forecast industrial sector performance to show evident recovery late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter," said a report made by a think tank affiliated to the industry ministry, according to the China Securities Journal.

Beijing's measures to boost domestic consumption, easier monetary policy and falling commodity prices would combine to spur industrial activity and cut corporate cost burdens, the think tank said, but added that sluggish external demand would restrain recovery.

China's industrial output in June rose 9.5 percent from a year ago and grew 10.5 percent in the first half of this year.

Even if the forecast of a 10.7 percent rise in the second half is accurate, the full-year reading would still miss the annual 11 percent target set by the industry ministry at the start of this year.

China's annual economic growth rate slowed to 7.6 percent in the April-June period, the slackest pace in more than three years, confirming expectations of a downward trend that leaves full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999.

The latest Reuters benchmark poll forecasts that China's economy should recover modestly in the second half, with growth of 7.9 percent in the third quarter and 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

