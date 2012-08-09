BEIJING China's annual rate of factory output growth eased to 9.2 percent in July, its weakest since May 2009 and well below the 9.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Fixed asset investment (FAI) grew by 20.4 percent in the year to end-July, in line with the 20.5 percent consensus call of economists, and on pace compared with the 20.4 percent rate in the first half of the year.

FAI is a crucial barometer of economic activity in China, accounting for 54 percent of GDP in 2011.

The rate of retail sales growth in July slowed to 13.1 percent year on year from 13.7 percent previously.

************************************************************

KEY POINTS:

- July industrial output up 9.2 percent on year (forecast up 9.8 percent; previous up 9.5 percent)

- Jan-July fixed asset investment up 20.4 percent (forecast 20.5 percent; previous up 20.4 percent)

- July retail sales up 13.1 percent on year (forecast up 13.7 percent; previous up 13.7 percent)

COMMENTARY:

ZHANG ZHIWEI, CHIEF CHINA ECONOMIST, NOMURA IN HONG KONG:

"The weakening of IP (industrial production) growth was most likely driven by inventory destocking, as the PMI finished goods inventory index dropped sharply to 48 in July from 53.2 in June.

"Weak IP growth is likely to trigger stronger policy easing. We maintain our view of an RRR cut in August, and expect increased infrastructure investment in the coming months.

"The possibility of an interest rate cut has increased, but it is still not our base case because a rate cut would likely make the property bubble worse and damage bank profitability.

"Inventory destocking is a sign that the economic cycle will likely pick up, as lower inventory levels will lead to increased production in the coming months. We maintain our view that Q3 GDP growth will rebound from 7.6 percent in Q2."

LI WEI, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK IN SHANGHAI:

"There are signs that the economy is recovering although month-on-month growth (in industrial production) is slower than last month, undermining expectations of a quick recovery. We think the weakness will be more stubborn than people had expected. My view is that political rhetoric is losing its effectiveness in boosting confidence and you need actual actions to boost growth.

"Private investors I talk to don't think the economy will recover as quickly as it did in 2008/2009 and they doubt there will be much sustainability even if it does recover. People remember what happened over the past three years, when stimulus-driven growth was followed by loss of momentum.

"Sentiment is not supportive of a quick rebound."

SUN JUNWEI, CHINA ECONOMIST AT HSBC IN BEIJING:

"All the economic activity data last month from investment to retail sales showed the economy has not yet stabilised, which could reinforce the case for Beijing to further ease macro policies to boost economy.

"July industrial output dropped to an even lower level than June, indicating that the economy is facing still big downward pressure.

"The sharper-than-expected drop in PPI shows that industrial demand is softening and the destocking process has not yet come to an end.

"The export delivery figure last month continued to drop, which means July export data due to be released tomorrow could come at a weak reading.

"All the figures showed that the economy is facing softening demand at home and abroad, which would prompt the central bank to further loosen monetary policy in the coming months.

"We expect the central bank to cut interest rates once in the third quarter and trim the reserve ratio more than once for the rest of the year."

TING LU, ECONOMIST, BANK OF AMERICA-MERRILL LYNCH IN HONG KONG:

"The focus here is on industrial production. We expect two rate cuts before the end of the year and three more RRR cuts. For the whole year, no, we don't think growth will miss the 7.5 percent mark. Growth in the second-half will be above 7.6 percent.

"It's very likely that the 9.2 percent (growth in industrial production) will be the bottom. There was a slowdown in exports. Second, there is destocking because of weakness in confidence. There may be some further slowdown in property investment, but the major driver is in the inventory."

ALISTAIR THORNTON, ECONOMIST, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT IN BEIJING:

"The government underestimated the pace of slowdown and there needs to be more aggressive stimulating policies.

"The government has signalled that it's taking a more aggressive line on stimulus measures and we had a huge lot more activities coming through the NDRC (National Development and Reform Commission) and the local government level.

"But it's yet to feed into the real economy, which is why we are seeing such weak activities data for July.

"The government efforts will stimulate growth towards the end of the quarter. But it's clear there is significant headwind facing the economic recovery.

"It's primarily a domestic story, but clearly the external environment does not help."

(Reporting By Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)