BEIJING China produced 870.2 billion kilowatt-hours of power in the first two months of 2016, up 0.3 percent compared to the same period last year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

Total power generation in China fell for the first time in decades last year, exposing a huge nationwide capacity surplus, especially in the coal-dominated thermal power segment.

The statistics bureau releases only combined data for the first two months of the year because the week-long Spring Festival holiday, which is based on a traditional lunar calendar, can fall in either month.

(Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Sam Holmes)