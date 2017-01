Chinese workers unload a roll of tin plate at Baosteel plant on the outskirts of Shanghai November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes/File Photo

BEIJING China will use legal and market-based methods to deal with industrial overcapacity, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday.

China is facing extreme difficulties in its bid to reduce overcapacity in the steel industry and will provide more funds to help handle layoffs and debts, the country's state planner said on Wednesday.

