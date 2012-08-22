BEIJING China must use all the tools available to it to manage monetary policy effectively, Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China, said on Wednesday.

"All tools must be made available," Zhou said to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing when asked whether he favoured money market operations over interest rates, or reserve rate requirements (RRR) to manage policy settings in the current environment.

Some investors see signs in recent policy actions that the PBOC is unwilling to cut RRR aggressively to boost the economy, preferring to use money market operations instead to deliver liquidity injections to the financial system.

The PBOC on Tuesday made its largest fund injection since early July, pumping 220 billion yuan (21.9 billion pounds) into the banking system via reverse repos against a net 87 billion yuan scheduled to be drained this week in maturing bill, repo, and reverse repo payments.

Investors have high expectations of imminent policy action from the central bank to boost confidence in the world's second biggest economy, which recorded its slowest quarter of growth on an annual basis for more than three years between April and June, expanding by 7.6 percent.

That was just a fraction above the government's official target of 7.5 percent for 2011 and many economists say more accommodative monetary policy is needed for China to achieve growth of 8 percent - the current market consensus - which would be the slowest full year of expansion since 1999.

The PBOC has cut official borrowing costs twice this year and introduced more flexibility to allow banks to discount interest rates by up to 30 percent from the official benchmark one-year lending rate of 6 percent.

It has also freed an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan for new lending in the economy by cutting 150 basis points from required reserve ratios (RRRs) at commercial banks in three steps since November last year. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it to fall by a further 100 bps to 19 percent by the end of 2012.

Tuesday's reverse repo guarantees a net injection of at least 133 billion yuan for the week not including additional reverse repos likely to be auctioned on Thursday. Such an injection would be the largest since the week of July 2-6.

Onshore forwards - used by corporations to swap dollar contracts for cash yuan - have also been affected by a Chinese money market squeeze, partly caused by the central bank's resistance to calls to do more to support the economy.

The PBOC fears such steps could reinflate property prices and aggravate industrial overcapacity, traders said.

China's central bank has been able to hold off on monetary easing so far as reduced loan demand, more bond issuance and nimble short-term moves in the interbank market have combined to prevent a liquidity squeeze.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards and Richard Borsuk)