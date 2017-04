Workers direct a crane lifting newly-made steel bars at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd., in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China has the conditions to keep economic growth at a medium to high rate in next five years, the top state planner said on Tuesday.

Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the government will give more attention to employment , peoples' incomes and consumer prices than economic growth figures.

He reiterated that the fundamentals for China's economy to improve in the long term have not changed.

