France's gig economy creates hope and tension as election looms
PARIS It's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long typical of life in the French capital.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded more slowly than expected in April and marginally less than the previous month, an official survey showed on Sunday.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.1 in April, compared with the previous month's reading of 50.2 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 50.4.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
PARIS It's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long typical of life in the French capital.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia should investigate the possible transfer of funds to North Korea's leadership, the deputy home minister said on Tuesday, after Reuters reported that the head of a Malaysian conglomerate had for years funnelled cash to Pyongyang.