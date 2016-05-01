A worker stands near a stainless steel product line at a factory in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded more slowly than expected in April and marginally less than the previous month, an official survey showed on Sunday.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.1 in April, compared with the previous month's reading of 50.2 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 50.4.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)