An employee works on an assembly line producing automobiles at a factory in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded slightly in September, an official survey showed on Saturday.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index CNPMIB=ECI (PMI) stood at 50.4 in September, identical with the previous month's 50.4 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted another reading of 50.4.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Borsuk)