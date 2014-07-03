European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
BEIJING China's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in 15 months in June, a private survey showed on Thursday, reinforcing signs that the broader economy is stabilizing.
The services purchasing managers' index (PMI)compiled by HSBC/Markit rebounded to 53.1 in June from 50.7 in May, well above the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction.
In a sign that the domestic economy is regaining some internal strength, a sub-index measuring new businesses jumped to 53.8 in June, the strongest expansion since January 2013.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 3 percent, putting the lender on track to be back in private ownership within the next few months.
TOKYO/BERLIN Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.