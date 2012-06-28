BEIJING An official survey of China's factories likely showed activity fell to seven-month lows in June, compounding market concerns that the world's second-largest economy is stuck in a deeper and longer downturn than previously expected.

The median forecast of economists polled by Reuters indicated that China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) would slip to 49.8 in June, down from 50.4 in May and the lowest since November's reading of 49.

A PMI reading below 50 suggests factory activity contracted, while a number above 50 points to an expansion in business.

A weaker outcome would add to fears that China's economy may cool further in the third quarter, dampening import demand. That would unsettle financial markets and raise doubts over whether China can expand its economy by 7.5 percent in 2012 as planned.

"There's usually a seasonal decline in activity in June and the economy is still pretty weak," said Zhang Zhiwei, an economist at Nomura. "But we still expect industrial production to grow between 9-10 percent (in June)."

A flash PMI published recently by HSBC suggested business conditions deteriorated further at Chinese factories this month, with the index falling to a seven-month low of 48.1�staying below 50 for eight consecutive months.

Worryingly, the HSBC survey also showed the export orders sub-index skidding nearly three points to depths last seen in March 2009, when China was emerging from the last global financial crisis.

A sour PMI number would be the latest sign that China's once red-hot economy is quickly losing steam on the back of anaemic demand in the United States and crisis-stricken Europe, its two biggest export markets.

And despite one interest rate cut and two reductions in banks' reserve requirements this year, bank loans have only begun to pick up gradually creating a further drag on growth.

Indeed, government advisers called on Beijing in June to further loosen monetary conditions by cutting interest rates and taxes for small companies to relieve their cost pressures.

The official PMI survey will be released on Sunday morning, with the final HSBC June reading expected on Monday.

(Reporting by Beijing Economics; Editing by Ken Wills & Kim Coghill)