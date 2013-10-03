BEIJING China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose to 55.4 in September from 53.9 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday.

A reading above 50 indicates activity in the sector is accelerating, while one below 50 indicates it is slowing.

The services sector index followed the official manufacturing PMI on Tuesday, which showed China's factory activity edged up slightly in September, with small firms struggling in the face of overcapacity and weak demand, adding to concerns a nascent economic recovery may be foundering. The official manufacturing PMI edged up just 0.1 point to 51.1 in September, and below expectations of 51.5.

China's services industry has so far weathered the global slowdown much better than the factory sector. CFLP/NBS services PMI index series:

