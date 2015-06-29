BEIJING Growth in China's manufacturing sector likely picked up slightly in June, a Reuters poll showed, offering some signs that the world's second-largest economy may be levelling out after a series of easing measures by the government.

The improvement was expected to be marginal, however, with the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) forecast to edge up to 50.3 from 50.2 in May, according to the median forecast of 25 economists in a Reuters poll.

A reading above 50 points indicates an expansion in activity while one below that shows a contraction on a monthly basis.

The flash HSBC/Markit PMI released last week showed factory activity contracted for the fourth straight month in June but at a slower pace. That could suggest the economy may have stopped losing steam, even though many analysts expect further policy support to ensure business conditions are on a surer footing.

The private survey focuses on small and mid-sized firms, while the official one looks at larger, state-owned companies.

Property prices and sales have also shown signs of improving in China in recent months, at least in big cities, but investment remains weak with high local government debt levels and bureaucratic delays thwarting Beijing's efforts to get big infrastructure projects off the ground.

"Stabilising of the stock market began to drive up consumption in real estate and commodities sectors," said Li Huiyong, economist at Shenyin Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.

"There is (also) a lagging effect of the government's easing policies such as interest rate cuts and tax cuts. We expect the economy to stabilise in the second half of this year," Li said.

However, a sharp plunge in Chinese stock markets in recent weeks could pose fresh risks for the economy if heavy selling continues, Capital Economics said in a research note.

"A 'best case' scenario is that a continued equity collapse would knock a percentage point off China’s GDP growth simply by cooling currently overheated financial sector activity. But the rapid expansion of leverage over the past year means that a sharper economic slowdown is possible."

China's central bank on Saturday cut lending rates for the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support an economy that is headed for its poorest performance in a quarter century.

Annual economic growth slowed to a six-year-low of 7 percent in the first quarter, and recent data showed a further loss of momentum heading into the second quarter.

Weighed down by the property downturn, factory overcapacity and high local government debt, China's economic growth is expected to slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014, even with additional stimulus measures.

The PMI factory numbers will be released on Wednesday, July 1, alongside the official services PMI.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Nick Heath in BEIJING, Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGLORE and Chen Yixin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)