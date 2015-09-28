BEIJING China's giant factory sector likely shrank for the second month in a row in September, a Reuters poll showed, a development that would add to fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is forecast to inch down to 49.6 from August's 49.7, according to the median forecast of 29 economists in the poll.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity while one below that signifies a contraction on a monthly basis.

August saw the deepest contraction in factory activity in three years and if the September number is 49.6, it would be the lowest since August 2012.

The weak PMI reading would strengthen bets that Beijing would roll out more support this year, including further cuts in interest rates, bank reserve requirements and higher infrastructure spending.

"Conditions remain weak in China's economy but a sharper downturn would be unlikely thanks to government supportive policies," said Hu Yuexiao, economist at Shanghai Securities in Shanghai.

Last week, a separate, preliminary private survey showed flagging demand dragged China's factory sector into its sharpest contraction in 6-1/2 years in September, fanning global concerns that the economy may be slowing more sharply than earlier feared.

Global investors and policymakers have been on edge over the health of China's economy this year, as it looks set to log its weakest performance in at least a quarter of a century.

A plunge in China's stock market over the summer and a surprise devaluation in the yuan CNY=CFXS have roiled global markets, and raised doubts inside and outside China over Beijing's ability to manage its economy.

Despite of a raft of stimulus moves, including slashing interest rates five times since November, recent economic data suggested China's economy lost further momentum over the summer.

The official PMI factory numbers will be released on Thursday, Oct. 1, alongside the official services PMI. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI (final) and its services PMI will be released on the same day.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Jenny Su and Kevin Yao in BEIJING and Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU; Editing by Richard Borsuk)