BEIJING, Growth in China's services sector cooled in November, a private survey showed on Thursday, as firms saw only marginal increases in new orders.

The Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index measuring business activity for services dropped to 51.2 in November from October's three-month high of 52.0.

A PMI reading above 50 points signifies growth on a monthly basis, while one below that points to a contraction.

November's new business index was 51.1, down from 52.9 in October, as there was a fall in customer demand, while the rate at which employment expanded dropped to a three-month low.

China's official services survey showed on Tuesday that growth in China's services industry improved with the non-manufacturing PMI up half an index point to 53.6.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)