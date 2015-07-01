A food vendor waits for customers at a shopping district in Beijing May 6, 2013. Growth in China's services sector slowed sharply in April to its lowest point since August 2011, a private sector survey showed on Monday - fresh evidence of rising risks to a revival in the... REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTXZC3T

BEIJING Growth in China's services industry quickened in June, an official survey showed on Wednesday, adding to signs of improvement in the world's second-largest economy.

The non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 from May's 53.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said on its website.

A reading above 50 points indicates growth on a monthly basis, while one below that points to contraction.

Growth in China's services companies has been more resilient than at its ailing factories, but the sector had shown signs of succumbing to the broader economic cooldown in recent months.

Still, many analysts expect China's economic growth to slow to 7 percent this year, the weakest rate of expansion that the country has seen in a quarter of a century.

