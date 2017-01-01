Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
BEIJING Growth in China's services sector expanded in December at a slower pace than in the previous month, an official survey showed on Sunday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 54.5 in December, compared with the previous month's reading of 54.7, but well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
China is counting on growth in services to offset persistent weakness in exports that is dragging on the world's second-largest economy.
The economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year growth target, fuelled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and a red-hot property market.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Pullin)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.