BEIJING China needs to make aggressive efforts to fine-tune its economic policies in order to support an economy still under downward pressures, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Sunday, suggesting Beijing will take further action to fight slowing growth.

Wen's remarks came days after China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in a month, with Beijing desperate to bolster an economy that may have suffered its worst rate of growth since the global financial crisis over the April-June quarter.

"China's current economic situation is generally stable, but it still faces relatively huge downward pressure. We should increase the strength of policy fine-tuning," the official Xinhua news agency quoted Wen as saying during a trip to the eastern province of Jiangsu.

"China should maintain its proactive fiscal policy, focusing particularly on improving the structural tax cut policies, while continuing to implement prudent monetary policy to effectively settle the structural contradiction between the supply and demand of credit," Wen said.

China's previous round of policy fine-tuning is now taking effect and the pace of growth is in line with the official target for 2012, Wen said.

In March, Wen cut the 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent, which would be the lowest since 1990.

He said the government should also implement existing policies aimed at supporting domestic consumption, and also needed to diversify export channels, Wen said.

Stabilising economic growth is not a short-term measure and long-term preparation is required to handle the impact of the global financial crisis, he added.

China has already introduced new measures to support the economy, ranging from fast-tracking infrastructure investment, providing consumption subsidies in some household sectors and pushing ahead with financial reforms.

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and David Stanway; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)