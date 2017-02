Chinese President Hu Jintao (R) and Xi Jinping, newly-elected general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, wave to delegates of the 18th National Congress of the CPC at the Great Hall of... REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China will continue to fine-tune economic policies in 2013 to ensure stable economic growth, state television quoted Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.

Addressing a politburo meeting, Xi said the government aimed to stabilise exports as the world's second-largest economy faced both favourable factors and challenges next year.

The government would keep prices basically stable while strengthening property controls, Xi was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao)