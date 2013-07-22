Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

BEIJING China will fine tune its policy settings and take decisive steps when needed to speed up economic restructuring, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said in remarks published on the government's website on Monday.

Zhang said China will stick to its active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, but will take decisive measures to support reasonable infrastructure and social welfare investment as well as the development of exporters, service providers and small firms.

"We must make pre-emptive (policy) fine-tuning in a timely and appropriate manner," Zhang was quoted as saying during a weekend visit to the southwestern province of Guizhou.

"We are committed to speeding up economic restructuring to improve the quality of growth."

(Reporting by Langi Chiang, Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao)