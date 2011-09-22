BEIJING China's nearly year-long tightening campaign is near an end, but those who expect Beijing to shift to a looser stance soon could be disappointed as inflation risks linger and the economy continues to hold up well despite the global malaise.

As inflation has likely peaked, the central bank is holding off on further tightening amid jitters about a global slowdown. Since last October, China has raised interest rates five times and banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR.L) nine times.

But it may take a few more months for the government to wrestle inflation under control. Plenty of cash continues to slosh about the world's second-largest economy, partly fuelled by hot money inflows, and food costs are still soaring.

Furthermore, the bubbly property sector has only showed tentative signs of cooling after a series of heavy-handed tightening measures.

So while monetary policy may not get tighter, it is unlikely to get looser before the end of 2011.

Beijing still retains a tight monetary stance. It fears that a policy turnabout could reignite price pressures and spark an investment frenzy among local governments, analysts familiar with the policy-making process say.

"It's still too early to adjust the policy bias but there may be some fine-tuning," said Wang Jun, senior economist at CCIEE, a top government think-tank in Beijing.

"Local governments are calling for policy relaxation, but the central government still wants to maintain the current policy setting and avoid making any big adjustments," he said.

INFLATION SLOWED IN AUGUST

Annual inflation pulled back to 6.2 percent in August from a three-year high OF 6.5 percent in July, and is widely expected to cool steadily towards the end of 2011.

A central bank survey published last week showed inflation expectations among urban Chinese have risen this quarter and most consider consumer prices unacceptably high.

With the one-year deposit rate at 3.5 percent and inflation running above 6 percent, Chinese savers have been shifting bank funds into riskier investments such as property.

China's pork prices, a key driver of inflation, edged up 0.1 percent to a record high in the week ended September 18 from the previous week, data published by the Ministry of Commerce showed on Tuesday.

Cui Jindu, vice mayor of Tianjin, China's fastest-growing major city, sees little sign of any near-term policy easing although the city is pinched by tight credit.

"The (central) government will continue to control credit given the need to control inflation, which is still the most prominent problem in the economy," Cui told reporters last week.

Some analysts still see a chance for one more interest rate rise this year if inflation surprises.

"WAIT AND SEE"

Before taking action, Chinese policymakers are watching how Europe's debt crisis evolves and if the United States slips into another recession.

"The government has to wait and see. They will not make any major decisions hastily," said Guo Tianyong, an economist at Central University of Economics and Finance in Beijing.

Any meaningful policy change is unlikely to come before December, when the Central Economic Work Conference, an annual meeting at which top leaders chart policy for the coming year, is usually held, analysts say.

Gao Shanwen, chief economist at Essence Securities in Beijing, said he expected Chinese leaders to keep the fundamental policy settings relatively tight, but may relax credit curbs to support economic growth.

"We expect a slow shift in policy. They may relax policy a bit but the pre-condition is that the monthly inflation rate must fell below 4 percent," he said.

In the last months of this year, annual inflation could fall towards around 4 percent, but the full-year rate is almost certain to overshoot the government's target of 4 percent, analysts say.

Analysts believe China's annual economic growth in the third quarter will slow to around 9 percent compared with 9.5 percent in the second quarter due to credit curbs at home and weak demand abroad.

STIMULUS?

The central bank will keep monetary policy tight for now, but it's likely to shift gears towards supporting growth as the global picture darkens, analysts say.

China's factory sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September as flagging overseas demand put brakes on new orders, HSBC Flash PMI showed on Thursday.

Premier Wen Jiabao has recently stressed the need to prevent "big fluctuations" in economic growth.

And the central bank appears to be treading cautiously after facing criticism for over-tightening before the 2008 global financial crisis struck the Chinese economy. The economic growth rate tumbled to 6.6 pct in the first quarter of 2009.

In the next 12 months, "the trend of monetary policy will be easing, rather than tightening, because inflation will definitely decline and economic growth will moderate," said Wei Yao, China economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

"There will be more pressures to ease the liquidity conditions entering the fourth quarter or the first quarter of next year," she said.

Wang at think-tank CCIEE expects the central bank to cut RRR in the fourth quarter to help banks and cash-starved businesses.

China's reserve ratios for big banks are at a record high of 21.5 percent, and 19.5 percent for smaller banks.

The room for any fresh stimulus is limited, analysts say. Beijing is trying to clean up 10.7 trillion yuan in local debt -- a hangover from a 4 trillion yuan (405 billion pounds) stimulus package unveiled in 2008 to counter the global crisis.

Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank governor and now a senior lawmaker, has called on the government to refrain from unveiling fresh economic stimulus to spur growth.

"Currently, China's economy faces inflationary pressures as well as pressures on government debt, which means we cannot go down the road of expanding both credit and fiscal spending," the Financial News on Monday quoted Wu as saying.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)