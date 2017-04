BEIJING China's prudent monetary policy needs to be more flexible, China's annual Central Economic Work Conference said on Monday.

The country's pro-active fiscal policy needs to be more forceful, according to a statement on state news agency Xinhua, released after the conference.

The conference also said the government needed to raise the country's fiscal deficit ratio gradually and destock its housing industry, Xinhua said.

