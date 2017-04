BEIJING China will focus on supply-side reform in 2016, a key economic policy meeting said on Monday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

China will take further steps to address financial risks and effectively defuse local government debt risks, China's annual Central Economic Work Conference said, according to Xinhua.

China's economic policy in 2016 will focus on deleveraging, Xinhua also reported.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and the Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)