BEIJING China will continue to reform its state-owned companies, state news agency quoted the country's elite Politburo as saying on Thursday after a scheduled meeting.

The Politburo is a top decision-making body of China's ruling Communist Party and wields control over policies in the world's second-largest economy.

Chinese state firms are often criticised by experts as being inefficient.

