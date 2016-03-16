HONG KONG China will launch a 180 billion yuan (20 billion pounds) fund by the end of March to help financing public-private partnership (PPP) projects, sources with direct knowledge of the facility told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Finance-led PPP fund will be jointly launched with 10 financial institutions, with each of them contributing between 5 billion and 30 billion yuan, the sources said. The first contribution payment is expected to be made next week.

The ministry did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters. China's biggest banks have joined other financial firms in a 180 billion yuan fund to invest in PPP projects, the ministry said in an online statement last September.

($1 = 6.5200 Chinese yuan renminbi)

