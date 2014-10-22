EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
BEIJING It is still taking time for reform measures to gain traction, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by the Foreign Ministry.
While economic performance in first nine months of year was still within a "reasonable range", China's economy also faces downward pressure, the ministry quoted Li as telling APEC finance ministers, in a statement released late on Tuesday.
China grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the September quarter and risks missing its official target for the first time in 15 years, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy is becoming a drag on global growth.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.