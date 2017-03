BEIJING China's economy faces downward pressures as some firms still struggle with operating difficulties, the Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology made the comments on a statement released before a press briefing.

China's economy grew slightly faster than expected in the second quarter as the burst of official stimulus paid dividends, but some analysts say the recovery appears largely dependent on government assistance.

