Buildings under construction are seen during a hazy day in Rizhao, Shandong Province, China, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China's government will take steps to prevent rapid rises in housing prices, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Tuesday.

China's survey-based unemployment rate was at 5.12 percent in the first quarter, Ning said in a webcast.

The bureau has said the unemployment rate was around 5.2 percent in March.

(Reporting by China Monitoing Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)