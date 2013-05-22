BEIJING Profit growth at China's state-owned companies cooled in the first four months of the year, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring a faltering recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

The Finance Ministry said state-owned firms earned 689 billion yuan in profits between January and April, up 5.3 percent from the same period a year ago but slowing from a near 8 percent expansion in the first quarter.

Profits for companies in the power, electronics and property sectors grew while those in the transportation, coal, non-ferrous metal, building materials and chemical sectors fell, the ministry said.

Doubts over whether China's economy can sustain even a feeble recovery have risen in the past month after it unexpectedly cooled in the first quarter. Lacklustre growth in factory output and investment in May further entrenched concerns.

The ministry said revenues in state firms climbed 10 percent from a year ago to 14 trillion yuan in the first four months as operating costs rose 10.6 percent to 13.4 trillion yuan.

