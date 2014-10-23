BEIJING Profit growth of China state-owned firms slowed in the first nine months of 2014, adding to signs of fragility in the world's second-largest economy as factories struggle to cope with falling prices and sluggish demand.

State-owned non-financial companies made combined profits of 1.85 trillion yuan (188.84 billion pounds) between January and September, up 5.9 percent from the first nine months of 2013, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That slowed from a rise of 8 percent in year-on-year profits in the January-August period. The increase was also below the 10.5 percent rise seen in January-September 2013 from the same period of the previous year.

Data this week showed China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third quarter - the weakest pace since the depths of the global financial crisis, and down from 7.5 percent in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, China's producer price index (PPI) fell 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier, its 31st consecutive monthly decline, highlighting increasing strains on companies.

Profits of firms owned by the central government rose an annual 7.1 percent in the first nine months while companies owned by local governments reported a 2.6 percent rise in profits, the ministry said.

Companies in automobile and machinery industries enjoyed faster profit growth in the first nine months, but firms in the non-ferrous metal sector remained in the red, it said without giving details.

The ministry added that the total assets of state firms rose 11.8 percent to 99.2 trillion yuan at the end of September, while total liabilities climbed 12 percent to 64.6 trillion yuan.

Chinese state firms - which control sectors regarded to be of vital national interest - are often criticised for being inefficient and not turning over more of their profits to the nation despite being generously subsidised by the state.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)