BEIJING China will speed up approvals of investment projects in the fourth quarter this year as the country needs to rely on investment to keep short-term economic growth on keel, the top economic planner said on Thursday.

Shi Zihai, spokesman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference that it had approved 237 projects worth 1.9 trillion yuan (196 billion pounds) in the first 10 months of the year.

In October alone, the agency gave the greenlight to 86.4 billion (9 billion pounds) yuan worth of fixed asset investment projects, including agricultural and water conservancy projects, infrastructure and energy projects.

"The most direct and effective way to support the economy in the short term is to (increase) investment," said Shi, adding that China's exports still faced a severe global environment while consumption growth had been slow.

Beijing has rolled out a flurry of support steps since last year to avert a shaper slowdown, including fast-tracking infrastructure investment, cutting interest rates six times since November 2014 and cutting down payments for some first-time home buyers.

But such measures have been slower to take effect than in the past, and some economists still expect the government to roll out more support in coming months.

(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)