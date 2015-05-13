China's real estate investment growth continued to slow in the first four months of 2015, but the rate may stabilize as developers said they will ramp up property investment this year in response to central bank interest rate cuts.

Property investment growth slowed to 6 percent in January to April from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Wednesday, easing from 8.5 percent in the first quarter.

Floor area of property sold dropped 4.8 percent from the year-earlier period, narrowing from a 9.2 percent decline in January to March, thanks to the relaxation of tax rules and easier downpayment requirements on second homes introduced in late March.

"We expect the strong sales to continue in the second quarter, with more cites implementing these new policies, together with continuing credit loosening," Nomura analyst Jeffrey Gao said.

He expected property sales to grow 5 percent for the whole year, and housing prices to increase 10 percent in the first-tier cities.

Overall, the area of new housing starts fell by 17.3 percent in January-May compared to a 18.4 pct fall in first quarter.

China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday in a bid to lower companies' borrowing costs and re-energise a sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a quarter of a century.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver of economic activity.

While the various policy relaxations will boost sales, rating agency Moody's cautioned that developers' pricing power remains limited because market inventory is still high and developers with liquidity pressure will continue to run promotions to stimulate sales.

Prices of new homes in 100 cities fell 0.01 percent in April compared to March, narrowing from a 0.15 percent fall in the previous month, said CREIS, a consultancy linked to China's largest property data provider, Soufun Holdings (SFUN.N). Compared to a year ago, the decline was 4.46 percent compared to 4.35 percent last month.

China's CSI300 real estate sub-index .CSI300REI eased 0.9 percent after the data release, versus a 0.1 percent gain in the CSI300 index .CSI300.

