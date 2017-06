A new residential quarter of the Country Garden is seen in Shanghai, China, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.

City governments will be required to publish medium-term residential land-use plans in order to provide a more stable outlook for market participants, said Jiang, speaking in Beijing on the sidelines of China's parliament.

